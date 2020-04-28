May Xbox Games with Gold include Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Another month, another round of free games you need to download and add to your collection.

It's time again for a new set of games for Xbox Games with Gold as May rolls around, and this month isn't quite a firecracker, but it's got some interesting pulls.

Starting May 1 and through May 31, you can grab V-Rally 4 as part of the Games with Gold promotion, which features over 50 famous vehicles to customize and race as well as plenty of off-road racing opportunities. During the same timeframe, you can pick up Sensible World of Soccer, which lets you hit the field with a variety of football clubs from around the world – it's the same game you remember from the '90s, but with essential updates.

From May 16 through June 15, you can download Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, which puts you in the role of the Inquisitor to go solo or team up with friends to purse the walls of the Martyr fortress. Basically, you're going to kill a lot of stuff.

Finally, during that same timeframe from May 16 through June 15, you'll be able to get Overlord II, which lets you control an army of minions as you get as destructive as you feel like. Seriously, it's actually a pretty fun game.

You can check out a brief glimpse of all of the awesome games up for grabs in the video above. In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think of the selection and which ones you're going to be spending the most time with. Looks like there's a pretty wide selection this time around for a variety of players, after all.