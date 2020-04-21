Shackcast Episode 068 - Preordering GabeN's Brain-Computer Interface

The gang got together for another Shackcast episode. Asif tries to sell the guys on brain port surgeries, and everyone suggests various places to put a new Raising Cane's in. Please take a look.

If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Listen on iTunes Podcast App

Tune in on Google Play

We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows. Also, check out Greg's Final Fantasy 7 Remake review on the front page.