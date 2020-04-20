New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

This Death Stranding jacket cost nearly $2000 and is now sold out

If you ever wanted to wear a jacket that made you resemble Sam "Porter" Bridges, here's your opportunity.
Brittany Vincent
1

Have about $2,000 on hand? Really want a cool-looking Death Stranding jacket? Well, you already missed out, but you could have had a pretty slick bit of kit from Acronym: a Death Stranding-inspired jacket that could have made you look just like Sam "Porter" Bridges.

The man himself, Hideo Kojima, teamed up with artist Yoji Shinkawa to change up the company's J1A-GT jacket into something resembling the garb worn by Sam and other characters throughout Death Stranding. Acronym co-founder Errolson Hugh is actually in the game, and there are Acronym products there as well.

This pricey jacket, had you been able to snap it up, is "Timefall-proof." That means you won't have to worry about any sort of weird rain aging you if it touches you.

Haven't played Death Stranding yet, so not sure what any of that means? Be sure to check out my review, where I awarded the game a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"To me, Death Stranding feels like being free. Free of the constraints developers place on themselves – they can’t do this, they can’t do that – and the boxes we place ourselves in. As such, I hold it in such high regard after completing the lengthy, moving journey that I find myself wanting to speak less and less about it so as not to ruin the magic. It’s simple to explain why you dislike something, but nigh-impossible to capture why something moves you in such a way that your eyes well up now after hearing any of Low Roar’s discography."

Still over here kind of wishing I could have snpped that jacket up, though, honestly. Look how slick that thing is. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola