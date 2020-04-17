Resident Evil Resistance gets Mastermind Nicholai Ginovaef this May The asynchronous multiplayer game's roster of heroes and villains continues to grow with Nicholai this May and Jill Valentine today.

Resident Evil Resistance is adding another Mastermind come this May, so get ready for another diabolical mind to stand in the way of you and freedom. Zombies are annoying and all, but it's the Masterminds of each multiplayer match that you really have to watch out for.

Starting this May, Resident Evil 3 antagonist Nicholai Ginovaef will be headed to the game, joining other Masterminds like Annette Birkin, Alex Wesker, and Ozwell E. Spencer to totally ruin your day and your life.

Masterminds are roles that one player can fill in the asynchronous multiplayer game. They're able to set traps, change up the game's environment to confuse and otherwise kill Survivors, and even use bioweapons like the Tyrant to wreak havoc. Survivors simply need to, well, survive. And starting today, you get to use Jill Valentine as the newest playable Survivor. Looks like there are additional characters on the way as well, according to the tweet from the official Resident Evil account.

Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she'll surely put a dent in any Mastermind's work.



Unfortunately for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a future title update... pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 17, 2020

In case you missed it, be sure to check out David Craddock's review of Resident Evil 3, which he awarded a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought about the game:

"Fans spent over 20 years clamoring for a remake of a specific entry in the series, and it wasn't Resident Evil 3. Let that serve as proof that developers often know what we want better than we do. I did not go into this review expecting RE3's reimagining to be the best Resident Evil I've played, or one of the best games I've played, ever."

Be sure to let us know what you think of Resistance in the comments below.