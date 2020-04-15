DC Direct Joker & Harley Quinn statue showcase Please join us as we take a look at the DC Direct Joker and Harley Quinn statue lineup for 2020.

If you love the Joker and Harley Quinn, then DC Direct has quite a few tricks up their sleeves. Not too long ago, we had a chance to go behind the scenes with some of the newest Joker and Harley Quinn statues set to hit the market this year and boy do they look magnificent.

There are a multitude of statues available that capture various styles of the characters, and each collector’s piece is loaded with detail and depth. There are three variations of the Joker on display here, including one by Brian Rolland, Lee Bermejo, and Jim Lee. Each statue captures a distinctive look for the Joker, and really brings the character to life as you’d expect from a collectible with this high of a value.

When it comes to Harley Quinn, fans will have more options to choose from thanks to almost twenty different variations from artists like Babs Tarr, Frank Cho, and Steve Pugh. Of course, you can head over to the full lineup for all the details concerning this iconic DC character’s various collectibles. While some of the Quinn statues resemble the comic book character, others work hard to capture the looks that Margot Robbie sported during Birds of Prey, 2019’s runaway hit about Harley Quinn and several other women in Gotham’s crime ring.

No matter what you’re looking for, the video above has plenty of details and close-up looks on all the Joker and Harley Quinn statues in the new lineups. Most of this line are set to arrive in November of 2020, so fans won’t have much longer to wait before they can show off their love for these iconic characters.

