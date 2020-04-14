Rock Band Rivals expansion free for a limited time Get your rock on with the free Rock Band Rivals expansion, which is being made free for a limited time so everyone can enjoy some music sessions at home.

Itching to play some Rock Band while at home and social distancing? Fire up Rock Band 4 on the platform of your choice and jam out with free access to the Rock Band Rivals expansion until the end of Season 16.

The official Rock Band account tweeted the good news, which invites players to jump online and join a crew while competing for Bloodstone and victory, of course.

"All Rock Band 4 players now have free access to the Rivals Expansion until the end of Season 16! Join a crew and rock out while competing for Bloodstone. See you on the leaderboards. #PlayApartTogether"

All Rock Band 4 players now have free access to the Rivals Expansion until the end of Season 16! Join a crew and rock out while competing for Bloodstone. See you on the leaderboards. #PlayApartTogether pic.twitter.com/CFFg6CAuP1 — Rock Band (@RockBand) April 14, 2020

If you're like me and spend a few hours a week belting out tunes alone in your room to your favorite songs in Rock Band anyway, this should be exciting news for you. But then, you probably already have that Rivals Expansion and have been burning up each track.

Be sure and let us know if you'll be hanging with the band in the near future as part of this awesome promotion. You know you're dying to sing some Billie Eilish. Yes, they put "bad guy" on there and I can't get enough of it.