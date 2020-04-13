New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackcast Episode 067 - The Raising Cane's Stimulus Plan

The Shackcast is back and we have a plan to save the economy. Greg also lays out his beef with the ending of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Asif Khan
6

The gang is back for another episode that will also air on YouTube. Asif has come up with a great way to restart the economy, and Greg lays out why he didn't give FF7 Remake a 10/10. There are some mild spoilers later on, but enjoy this episode while you think about the days before the Death Stranding.

If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Listen on iTunes Podcast App

Tune in on Google Play

We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows. Also, check out Greg's Final Fantasy 7 Remake review on the front page.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 13, 2020 12:30 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackcast Episode 067 - The Raising Cane's Stimulus Plan

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 13, 2020 12:44 PM

      Oh cool, thanks guys.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 13, 2020 1:00 PM

      I haven't finished 65! Y'all are putting out good content though.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        April 13, 2020 1:05 PM

        We are on YouTube now, so we are definitely getting more people tuning in.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 13, 2020 1:10 PM

          Nice :)

          Speaking of episode 65, I've had a lot of the same conversation you guys had about 10/10 status on my own and the values therein if I were to start rating things numerically. I've had to change what perfect scores mean though otherwise I'd end up in the same boat you all are in. Basically I'd give 10/10's on games that I believe everyone should play, not that the games themselves are flawless, but that the flaws are minor, easily overlooked, and may even add some odd charm to the game itself. From the discussion I've heard so far though I think RE3:remake would still fail to hit that status for not bringing something truly new to the medium or its genre, which IMO is a prerequisite.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 13, 2020 3:41 PM

      Craddock (regarding Doom Eternal): "Josh, this is a 7 out of 10. 8 out of 10 at best."

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 13, 2020 4:53 PM

      Asif gives a shout-out to mojoald

