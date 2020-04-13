Shackcast Episode 067 - The Raising Cane's Stimulus Plan
The Shackcast is back and we have a plan to save the economy. Greg also lays out his beef with the ending of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
The gang is back for another episode that will also air on YouTube. Asif has come up with a great way to restart the economy, and Greg lays out why he didn't give FF7 Remake a 10/10. There are some mild spoilers later on, but enjoy this episode while you think about the days before the Death Stranding.
If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.
Download this episode (right click and save)
#Shackcast salutes @LolaShacknews, @shacknews Chairpet of the Board. 🐶💙#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/NCXbNlMqaA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows. Also, check out Greg's Final Fantasy 7 Remake review on the front page.
Speaking of episode 65, I've had a lot of the same conversation you guys had about 10/10 status on my own and the values therein if I were to start rating things numerically. I've had to change what perfect scores mean though otherwise I'd end up in the same boat you all are in. Basically I'd give 10/10's on games that I believe everyone should play, not that the games themselves are flawless, but that the flaws are minor, easily overlooked, and may even add some odd charm to the game itself. From the discussion I've heard so far though I think RE3:remake would still fail to hit that status for not bringing something truly new to the medium or its genre, which IMO is a prerequisite.
