Watch the Destiny 2 Covid-19 fundraiser livestream here

Guardians, the time has come for us to once again be called upon and those looking to shed a little light into the lives of others will want to be sure tune into the Destiny 2 Covid-19 fundraiser livestream today. Interested? Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Destiny 2 might not be in the best spot ever right now, but that isn’t stopping Bungie from coming together with Guardians around the world to help share the love. The world is crazy right now, and the developers of Destiny and Destiny 2 are looking to bring a little happiness together as they hold a special fundraiser stream.

The stream is set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on the Bungie livestream channel. You can tune in via the embed below, or by heading over to the official Bungie Twitch channel.

If you’re a fan of Bungie, or of the Destiny series, then now is a great time to tune in and give to the fundraiser. Even if you can’t offer any kind of monetary donation, the stream is sure to be a good time full of laughs and good distraction from the craziness in the world today. On top of that, who knows, we might even see some special Destiny 2 news or reveals. Of course, that’s not guaranteed, but one can always hope – right?

It’s great to see Bungie continuing to offer help where they can, and we hope that the fundraiser sees a lot of success throughout the day. Things are wild right now, and it’s always good to see an ember of hope kindling in people’s hearts. It also looks like a new emblem is connected to the fundraiser, so I'm sure we'll learn more about how to unlock that during the stream. You can check out the emblem below, it was originally shared in the announcement Tweet on the official Bungie Twitter.

There's no current timetable for when the fundraiser livestream will end, so make sure you tune in and enjoy the fun while it lasts.