Observer: System Redux confirmed as first PS5 remaster It looks like we've got one of our first remasters on PlayStation 5, and it's a trippy cyberpunk adventure from Bloober Team.

Wondering what the first PlayStation 5 remaster in town is going to be? Wonder no more – it's Observer, Bloober Team's horrifying exercise in chilling cyberpunk.

Bloober Team took to Twitter today to tease a remaster called Observer: System redux. There's a brief trailer, but little more than that, as a full reveal is undoubtedly on the way. But we can surmise that this version will likely take advantage of the PlayStation 5's powerful system – and probably its unique DualSense controller, which we're very curious about.

But aside from actual details on what or when we might expect this version of the game to come out? Don't hold your breath. All we know right now is that it's coming, and it's one of the finest games Bloober Team has to offer. Unfortunately, the legendary Rutger Hauer of Blade Runner fame, who voiced its protagonist, passed away before he could see the remaster debut. Pour one out for Rutger while you're checking the game out later this year, if you don't mind.

Still haven't played Observer? It's worth waiting now for the remastered version, but the original is excellent. Our own Chris Jarrard awarded it a 9 out of 10 in his review. Here's what he thought about the game.

">OBSERVER_ is a superior, more frightening take on the experience we glimpsed from Westwood Studios’ Blade Runner adaptation back in 1997. Outstanding level design and a perfectly paced nightmare make for one of the best adventure titles I’ve ever played. You will feel a sense of cybernetic dread that has been missing since your last run in with Shodan. This is a must play for fans of the genre or anyone looking for a solid scare. 9/10 tears in the rain - would mindjack these people again."

If that endorsement isn't ringing enough, take it from me, too. It's great.