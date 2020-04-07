New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage DLC is out this month

Journey to the Savage Planet's DLC expansion Hot Garbage will be available to snag for players later in April.

Brittany Vincent
1

Ready for a bit more fun in the zany Journey to the Savage Planet? Its new DLC, Hot Garbage, is set to arrive on April 15. The news came about during the most recent episode of Inside Xbox, alongside a quick look at what the content had to offer. 

Developing...

