Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free this weekend Jump in for free during the weekend, because we don't really have much else to be doing right now, after all.

As we head into the weekend, if you're not knee-deep in Resident Evil 3, you might be looking for something new to play. Next weekend brings the debut of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but this weekend you can try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for a brief period.

Starting April 3 at 10 AM PT, you can try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer mode for free, with the Atlas Superstore and Shoot House 24/7 playlist for carnage on two of the original Modern Warfare's best maps. You can try out different game modes with them as well: Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch. That should be one way to quell the boredness you might feel while sitting around the house, at leat in terms of what Call of Duty fans want.

Activision made the announcement on its official blog and also included a series of important tips to keep in mind for multiplayer mode.

Our own Greg Burke reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and gave it an 8 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"The campaign is, of course, just a small part of what you’ll see in Modern Warfare. The real meat of potatoes comes in the game’s multiplayer mode. Many of the same modes as previous Call of Duty games are on showcase here, and the gameplay remains just as smooth and fluid as it has in previous iterations of the series. The visuals, both environmental and character models, look great in both modes, and really help to bring the feel of the game to life as you move through the various levels."

Be sure to check out multiplayer for free!