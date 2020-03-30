Steam sets concurrent user count record with over 23 million players Steam continues to break records during the period of social distancing we're experiencing at the moment.

Steam has reached another impressive milestone as we all continue to practice social distancing – or, at least, we should be. Looking at you, spring breakers.

According to analyst Daniel Ahmad, who took to Twitter to discuss this very finding, Steam just hit two new records: the highest peak concurrent user count ever and highest number of concurrent in-game players.

Steam has just achieved two new records.



Highest Peak Concurrent User Count ever: 23.4 million



Highest Number of Concurrent In Game Players: 7.25 million



Steam has continually broken records this month as lockdown and self isolation leads to surge in at home gaming. pic.twitter.com/Z1VuB3VYst — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 29, 2020

"Steam has continually broken records this month as lockdown and self isolation leads to surge in at home gaming," Ahmad wrote via Twitter, along with an image that showed exactly how prosperous the platform had been as of late.

The image showed 21,976,230 users at the time, with 23,434,674 over a 24-hour peak, and 23,434,674 for an all-time user peak. Those are some seriously impressive numbers. And it's likely all due to the fact that, without anywhere to go, people are staying home to enjoy video games on Steam and their favorite consoles. With social distancing in full effect, there's little to do beyond stay home, watch Netflix, and spend time counting the hairs on your head – or something equally tedious. It's no wonder people are flocking to Steam.

It remains to be seen if these numbers will continue to go up, but it's our guess that yes, they probably will, seeing as how things are at the moment in the world.