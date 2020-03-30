New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 30, 2020

April is upon us, as well as some spooky remake action from Capcom. Will RE3make help quarantine time go by easier? Our weekly stream schedule is here.

Shack Staff
1

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, March 30

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid! 

Tuesday, March 31

The Adventures of Rusty Claymore 7PM ET - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.

Wednesday, April 1

You’d have to be an April fool to miss The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2PM ET

Head out west with Bill Lavoy and skin a wolf or two in Red Dead Redemption 2 - Late Afternoon

Thursday, March 2

Enlist in the Late Night Army - 11:30 PM ET - Join host Asif Khan and the other night owls for the perfect way to end your day.

Friday, March 3

Friday Grab Bag - Join Chris Jarrard for another mindless stream. Anything can and might happen!

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola