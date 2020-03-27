Xur's location and wares for March 27, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to track down Xur's location and all of his wares for March 27, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone, and it’s time for everyone to meet up with Xur, the weekly Exotic merchant in Destiny 2. If you’ve been saving up your Legendary Shards, then now is the time to use them. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Xur’s location this week, as well as a list of all the items that he has to sell this time around.

As always, players will be able to find Xur after he appears at 1 PM ET on Friday. Today Xur can be found in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. Head over to the location and speak with the merchant to get a good look at all the items that he has for sale right now.

Head to the Winding Cove in the EDZ to find Xur this week.

We’ve also included the list below:

The Huckleberry Exotic Submachine Gun - 29 Legendary Shards

The Sixth Coyote Exotic Hunter Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Crest of Alpha Lupi Exotic Titan Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, Xur has one of each Class armor available to purchase, as well as a single Exotic weapon. You can also pick up the Exotic Engram – which replaced the Fated Engram – for a chance at an Exotic item that you don’t already have. You can only buy one Exotic Engram per week, though, so hopefully you’ll get something good for your troubles.

All things said and done, you’ll want to pick up most of the items that Xur has for sale, especially if you don’t already have it. If you’re lacking on shards, then make sure you check out our guide on how to make Legendary Shards so you can buy all of the things that you need to purchase. For more help, you can also head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide, where we’ve put thousands of hours of content together to assist you in your journey.