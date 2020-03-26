New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy out on Switch today

The classic Star Wars hit Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is out on the Nintendo Switch today.
Josh Hawkins
2

Grab your lightsaber and take a trip to a galaxy far, far away with Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. The classic Star Wars RPG is now available on the Nintendo Switch, giving users yet another reason to replay this fan-favorite. You can download the game via the eShop right now, so be sure to check it out.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola