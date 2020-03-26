Kick butt and chew gum when Ninjala releases on Switch this May GungHo Online is out to kick butt and chew gum when NInjala brings intense 8 player ninja action to the NIntendo Switch later this year.

Action battle meets ninjas and... bubblegum? The mix might sound like a weird one, but GungHo is ready to give it a whirl when NInjala hits the NIntendo Switch later this year. Set to arrive sometime in May, Ninjala will feature competitive action gameplay, cooperative play, and even battle royale-style matches. Grab your weapons, start chewing your gum, and blow the biggest bubble to defeat your enemies in intense modern-day ninja battles.

Developing...