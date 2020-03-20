NECA Toys showcases new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures Get an early look at the newest line of TMNT figures from NECA Toys.



The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a staple in the world of pop culture for generations. Seeing adaptations on television, the big screen, and the printed page, not many properties have hit the same level of popularity of TMNT. NECA Toys, one of the premier names in licensed merchandise, recently released a line of figures based on the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. We stopped by their booth at the New York Toy Fair to see what was next from the company.

Our Video Editor Greg Burke visited the NECA Toys booth at New York Toy Fair 2020 in order to get a close look at the newest products from the manufacturers. In the video, it’s mentioned that the line of toys based on the original TMNT movie did really well for NECA so, “It’s only right that we do the figures from the secret of the ooze.” Some of these new figures include Tokka and Rahzar, who first appeared in the second Ninja Turtles film. Upon release, these two figures will be exclusive to Wal-Mart.

Another Wal-Mart exclusive mentioned in the video is the Raphael and Casey Jones two-pack. With Raphael sporting the turtles’ iconic coat and fedora disguise and Casey Jones wearing his trademark mask, this set harkens back to the original TMNT movie. NECA also revealed new figures inspired by the TMNT animated series. These figures come with interchangeable heads and will begin with the release of Raphael.

