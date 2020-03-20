Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks bring goodies for Sea of Thieves & more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks launches with a swath of goodies for players who want a little more from their Xbox programs.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users are getting a series of useful new additions to their membership starting on March 18.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will mark the start of a new membership where players will get special benefits from time to time in the form of DLC, in-game content, and other cool additions for free as long as they're a member of the service.

This month, to get things started right, players will get some special perks across games like Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Smite, and Sea of Thieves. Sea of Thieves fans will get a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag with which to decorate their ship.

Smite players will get a special bundle that comes wit five Gods, new character skins, and voice packs. World of Tanks: Mercenaries will get three new tanks to start their world of tank warfare with. Lastly, Phantasy Star Online 2 players will get an Xbox jacket, in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal, a gold ticket Mission Pass, and some other goodies.

Aside from announcing these changes, additional titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in the form of Astrologaster, Bleeding Edge, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and The Surge 2.

Xbox Game Pass for Console players will get Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Kona, The Surge 2, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Bleeding Edge. It's a good time to be a member of Xbox Game Pass, as you can see here. Let us know which parts you're most looking forward to.