Interview: President of Carrera talks slot cars and Nintendo

The president of Carrera dives into the evolution of slot cars along with their partnerships with Nintendo and Ferrari.
Donovan Erskine
1

Slot car racing may have seen a dip in popularity, but were once atop every kid's wishlist. Although the medium may have a smaller audience, its quality has continued to rise over the years. Carrera has been one of the most prominent names in slot cars for decades, manufacturing top of the line vehicles and tracks. We interviewed the President of Carrera at New York Toy Fair to get a closer look at what’s next from the company.

Frank Tiessen is the President of Carrera of America and our Video Editor Greg Burke got to speak with him at New York Toy Fair 2020 to learn more about what’s next from the company. Slot car racing has been around for generations and is currently in its best state ever. Thanks to further progressions in technology and design, manufacturers have been able to come up with more diverse vehicles and tracks. “In the old days, it was basically two cars on a track, running side by side. That was all you could do.” Said Tiessen when speaking about the evolution of slot car racing. Being in the digital age allows much more customization with the cars. Users can manipulate speeds, breaking and more. 

Another big draw to slot racing is their partnerships with other brands. Many of the cars manufactured and sold are models based on real-world vehicles or intellectual properties. In the interview. Tiessen talks about how Carrera is the only company in the industry with the license to make Ferrari cars. Carrera also has a hold of the Super Mario IP, which they utilize to create Mario Kart vehicles and tracks. 

If you’re interested in learning more about Carrera and its products, visit its website. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV for more exclusive interviews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

