Interview: President of Carrera talks slot cars and Nintendo The president of Carrera dives into the evolution of slot cars along with their partnerships with Nintendo and Ferrari.

Slot car racing may have seen a dip in popularity, but were once atop every kid's wishlist. Although the medium may have a smaller audience, its quality has continued to rise over the years. Carrera has been one of the most prominent names in slot cars for decades, manufacturing top of the line vehicles and tracks. We interviewed the President of Carrera at New York Toy Fair to get a closer look at what’s next from the company.

Frank Tiessen is the President of Carrera of America and our Video Editor Greg Burke got to speak with him at New York Toy Fair 2020 to learn more about what’s next from the company. Slot car racing has been around for generations and is currently in its best state ever. Thanks to further progressions in technology and design, manufacturers have been able to come up with more diverse vehicles and tracks. “In the old days, it was basically two cars on a track, running side by side. That was all you could do.” Said Tiessen when speaking about the evolution of slot car racing. Being in the digital age allows much more customization with the cars. Users can manipulate speeds, breaking and more.

Another big draw to slot racing is their partnerships with other brands. Many of the cars manufactured and sold are models based on real-world vehicles or intellectual properties. In the interview. Tiessen talks about how Carrera is the only company in the industry with the license to make Ferrari cars. Carrera also has a hold of the Super Mario IP, which they utilize to create Mario Kart vehicles and tracks.

If you're interested in learning more about Carrera and its products, visit its website.