Star Trek Online: Legacy HyperX Giveaway Hey Shacknews, it is time for another giveaway! Find out how to win some sweet HyperX goodies and more.

Shacknews has teamed up with Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and HyperX for a very special Star Trek Online: Legacy HyperX Giveaway. We are celebrating Star Trek Online's 10th anniversary by giving away three grand prize bundles and a whole bunch of PS4 codes. Use this Gleam widget to sign up for grand prize!

Star Trek Online: Legacy HyperX Giveaway

We also have a ton of other codes available to redeem. First 50 Shackers to reply to this article's Shacknews Chatty thread win a code redeemable for the T6 Europa Heavy Battlecruiser in Star Trek Online on PS4. We also have a ton of codes for the Discovery Starter Pack in Star Trek Online on PS4 available to Shackers who reply to the thread.

That is a fine vessel.

The Star Trek Online: Legacy Giveaway Grand Prize will go to three lucky winners and is comprised of one HyperX Cloud Headset (PS4), one HyperX ChargePlay, one Star Trek Online Anniversary Replica Badge, a code redeemable for the T6 Europa Heavy Battlecruiser in Star Trek Online on PS4, and a code redeemable for the Discovery Starter Pack in Star Trek Online on PS4. The Grand Prize will be limited to US Shackers, but the codes are redeemable in the US, Canada, and Europe. Check out some pictures of the goodies:

Be sure to sign up with our Gleam widget to make sure you have a chance to win the Grand Prize, and remember to reply to this article's comment thread to enter the Star Trek Online PS4 code giveaway. We will run this giveaway for a week, so there is plenty of time to enter. Thanks again to our friends at HyperX, Perfect World Entertainment, and Cryptic Studios for partnering with us on this giveway. Happy 10th anniversary Star Trek Online! Live long, and prosper.