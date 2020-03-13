Xur's location and wares for March 13, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur's location and a list of all his wares for March 13, 2020 in Destiny 2.

It’s that time of the week again, Guardians. Another Friday has come for Destiny 2 players, which means Xur will be making his weekly trip into the solar system. If you want to know Xur’s location and wares for March 13, 2020, then we’ve got you covered.

Those looking to speak with Xur and pick up his Exotic goods will need to make their way over to the Hangar in the Tower. Here they will find the Exotic merchant dealing in his usual goods. As always, we’ll include a breakdown of the list below, which includes one piece of Exotic armor for each class, as well as one Exotic weapon.

Xur can be found at the Tower this weekend.

This week Xur is selling:

Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants Exotic Hunter Leg Armor- 23 Legendary Shards

Ashen Wake Exotic Titan Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire Exotic Warlock Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you’re not sure what items you should purchase from the list above, then we recommend grabbing anything that you don’t already have in your Collections. Basically, Bungie is always tweaking items and weapons, so ensuring that you have them all will guarantee you never miss out on a good buff when it comes along. It also allows you to unlock the item in your Collections, which can unlock additional Triumphs for you.

Xur arrives each Friday at 1 PM EST, so make sure you’re ready for his visit each week by checking out the rest of our Destiny 2 strategy content. We’ve put together a slew of guides to assist you in your journey across the solar system.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, be sure to visit the Exotic merchant before he departs on Tuesday. You should also make sure you check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, which will allow you to purchase more items from Xur when he arrives each week.