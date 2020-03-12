Paladone showcases Mario and Zelda products We stopped by Paladone's booth at New York Toy Fair 2020 to see their latest Nintendo-based offerings.

New York Toy Fair is home to one of the largest annual consumer product showcases in the US. The biggest names in toys come together to reveal and show off what’s next for their company and fans. Paladone is a large name in this space, as they collaborate with some of pop culture’s most popular brands.

Greg Burke, our illustrious Video Editor attended Toy Fair 2020 and visited Paladone’s booth on the show floor to see their newest products. In the video, Paladone showcases a line of products based on the hit Nintendo franchises The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario. For the Zelda collection, we were shown triforce and master sword USB powered desk lights that retail for $34.99. In addition, there were also new drinkware items, such as cups and mugs. There’s also an alarm clock that makes signature sounds from the fan favorite The Legend of Zelda: A Link to The Past.

Next up, Paladone showed us their line of Super Mario products. One of the coolest items in this collection was the piranha plant desk light, which owners can move around and pose to their choosing. Paladone is also offering a mug designed to look like a level from the original Super Mario Bros. This pairs well with their pack of NES cartridge themed drink coasters.

For more information on Paladone and their products, visit their website.