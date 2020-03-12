Two Point Hospital Off the Grid expansion goes green next week Two Point Hospital is about to go green with its newest Off the Grid expansion, which is set to debut next week.

Two Point Hospital is going green, and that means going "off the grid."

The game's latest expansion is about to debut next week, and it's up for pre-purchase now. Two Point County has research that proves that the public is especially concerned with the environment these days, and that calls for supporting those who want to go green.

That means mayor Tabitha Windsock founded the new Department of Green Things, where she'll take the city and make it more sustainable than ever before. What does that mean for you?

Well, 35 brand new ways to get sick, the need for building green energy machines, a new way to power your hospital, and lots of other cool additions to the game that all surround making your hospital the best in sustainability that's humanly possible.

It sounds like a ton of fun for anyone looking to jump back into Two Point Hospital, and this expansion will be available on all platforms on March 18 for $8.99. You can grab it with an early adopter discount of 10% until March 25 rolls around.

So what do you say? Are you ready to go green with Two Point Hospital's Off the Grid expansion? Let us know in the comments below.