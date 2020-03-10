Factory Entertainment's 2020 product showcase Take a good, long look at the 2020 product lineup from Factory Entertainment.

Factory Entertainment has made quite a name for itself in the toy business working with brands like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Ghostbusters. Shacknews recently had the chance to catch up with Factory at the latest Toy Fair, where we got a good look at the company’s 2020 product lineup.

The showcase of 2020 products include an assortment of items from statues to collectible toys. One particularly great little collectible was the JAWS bottle opener, which sports a nice, flashy finish and looks great on display anywhere in your kitchen. You can also find Harry Potter based items, like the Riddle Family Grave statue, which is now available for $199.99 on the Factory Entertainment website.

Each of the items showcased by Factory at the Toy Fair are considered premium grade items, and you can find an assortment of different brands under the Factory Entertainment umbrella. You can check out the full showcase for the company in the video above. If you’re interested in brands like Harry Potter, Aquaman, or even James Bond, you can head over to the Factory Entertainment website, where you’ll find a ton of great items available for purchase.

You can even set up payment plans, or purchase items from Factory Entertainment at wholesale value, making it a perfect stop for those who loves to purchase toys and collectibles. All of the items showcased in the video above will be available soon, or are already available to purchase on the website, so make sure you check them out.

