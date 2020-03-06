Does Halo: CE MCC have splitscreen on PC? Find out if you can play splitscreen with your pals in Halo: Combat Evolved for the Master Chief Collection on PC.

You can finally play Halo: Combat Evolved in the Halo: Master Chief Collection for PC. As fans dive into the latest addition to the MCC on PC, new questions have arisen, and we’re here to help answer them. If you’ve been wondering whether Halo CE in the MCC on PC will have splitscreen, here’s what you need to know.

Does Halo: Combat Evolved MCC have splitscreen?

Those looking to play splitscreen in the Halo Master Chief Collection on PC will be disappointed to learn that there is currently no setting that allows this to happen. Unfortunately, 343 hasn’t enabled this feature at launch, however it is something they could enable further down the line.

This was revealed during a First Look that the developers held some months back, and unfortunately, we still haven’t seen splitscreen make the jump to the PC version of the Master Chief Collection just yet. Still, there is plenty to do in the Master Chief Collection on PC, so you can dive in and try things out right now if you’d like.

While it’s definitely disappointing not to have splitscreen, it does make sense for the developers to want to focus on bringing everything to the PC before they worry about adding these kinds of features into the game. It also sounds like the developers are worried about the repercussions that could come with performance, so we’ll have to wait and see if it even becomes an option down the line.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available right now. The game originally launched on PC several months back with Halo Reach as the only playable title. Now, though, updates have brought other portions of the series to the PC, and you can log in and experience those right now. For more info, make sure you check out the rest of our Halo: Master Chief Collection content.