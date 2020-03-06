Xur's location and wares for March 6, 2020 – Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur and grab all the Exotics he has to offer.

It’s that time again, and Xur is making his weekly trek into every Guardian’s life. If you’re trying to find the Exotic merchant, then we can help. This guide will break down Xur’s current location, as well as detail what items he has available to purchase.

As with most weeks, Xur can be found somewhere throughout the Director. Fortunately, we’ve managed to locate him quickly, and players will want to visit Watcher's Grave on Nessus to find him.

Once you’ve located Xur, you can talk to him about the various items he has to offer. This week, Xur has the following items available for purchase:

Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants Exotic Hunt Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Helm of Saint-14 Exotic Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Visiting Xur and picking up items you don’t already have can be a really good way to score some extra loot without having to jump through a lot of hoops. Make sure you’re saving up your Legendary Shards to make any purchases you might want. If you’re running low, be sure to check out our handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

If you’re not sure what items to purchase from Xur, then we’d recommend grabbing anything you don’t already have. Xur is easily one of the best ways to fill out the missing pieces of your Collections, and you should take advantage of his prices and availability whenever you can. He appears every week and you’ll often be able to grab at least one or even two items from his wares. If he only has things you already have, consider grabbing the Fated Engram, as it can give you a new item you don’t already have unlocked in your Collections. Just be aware you can only buy one Fated engram a week, so hopefully RNG is on your side.

Now that you know where Xur’s location is and what items he has available to purchase, head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for more in-depth help.