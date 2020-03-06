Everspace 2 Steam Early Access and closed beta tests delayed Hungry for game delays? We're positively teeming with them, and Everspace 2 is just the latest in a long line to hit.

Rockfish Games has officially postponed the Steam Early Access debut of its title Everspace 2.

Originally, Everspace 2 was meant to head into Early Access on Steam in September, but now fans can look forward to trying it out in December. The delays now include the closed alpha and beta tests that had previously been scheduled as well.

The game's closed alpha is now scheduled for May and the closed beta will debut in August. Why the delay? Well, it's due in part to coronavirus, as you could have likely imagined. Rockfish announced that the decision came after GDC 2020's cancelation due to COVID-19.

There's also the "postponement of important business meetings with platform operators," according to Rockfish, which is an important part of bringing a game to retail.

"It is also a strategic decision to avoid the almost simultaneous release of two AAA sci-fi shooters, where an overlap of communities and media attention is most likely," Rockfish elaborated.

Rockfish is continuing to work on the game, however, so it's not going to be trapped in development limbo. But there will be a bit of a wait now, which may cause Kickstarter backers to start feeling the sting.

Everspace 2 had a successful Kickstarter campaign, which eventually brought nearly 8,000 backers together to fund the project, raising €503,478 to make it a reality. With a bit more patience, thankfully, it'll finally come to fruition.