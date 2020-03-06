TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus issues It's just another product to add to the already long list of cancellations and delays thanks to coronavirus, the guest no one asked for.

If you couldn't wait to add another miniature console to your collection, it looks like you're going to have to now. The TurboGrafx-16 Mini has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Konami took to its official website with a statement on the delay.

"We thank you for your continual support toward our products and services," the statement began about the TurboGrafx-16 Mini. "Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, with was originally scheduled for March 19, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.

The diminutive console is meant to include over 50 games from the 16-bit days, like RPG classics Ys I & II, so you can plug-and-play to enjoy the games of yesteryear. It's also a tiny little console that's sized down from the original that should fit your shelf nicely and look fantastic alongside your PlayStation Classic and whatnot. Now, it's unclear when exactly we'll get our hands on it to check out all the retro gems on board.

"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation. We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the delivery timing once confirmed."

This delay is just another in a long line of gaming events and products affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Hopefully as the weeks wear on the threat ends up diminished and we don't have to come to you every day (and what feels like every hour) with another advisory like this one. But hey, at least you can rest assured that your preorder is safe for now, at least until further notice.