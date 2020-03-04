Watch the Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay livestream here Tune in to the exclusive Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay livestream right here.

If you want to get a taste of what the Resident Evil 3 Remake has to offer, then you can tune into a special gameplay livestream later this afternoon. The livestream is set to kick off around 11 AM PST, and we’ve got all the info you need to watch the Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay livestream right here.

You can tune in to the Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay livestream on the official Resident Evil YouTube and Twitch channels respectively. The livestream will kick off at 11 AM PST / 2PM ET, and will go on for an undetermined amount of time.

During the livestream, we’ll get a more in-depth look at the world of Resident Evil 3 reimagined in the same way that 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake was done. There are no details on exactly what portion of the game we’ll get to check out, but we’re hopeful that Nemesis will make an appearance somewhere along the way.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release next month on April 3, 2020. The game will take the third entry of the series and completely reimagine it with updated graphics, controls, and more. You can find the embed for the livestream above, or follow the links that we’ve included here to tune in. Capcom did a great job with Resident Evil 2 Remake, so we’re hopeful that RE3make will be just as fine-tuned and ready to roll when it releases.

