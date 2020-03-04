New Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay to debut during livestream today You can get an exclusive look at new Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay during a special livestream later today.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release near the start of April, which means we only have a few short weeks left before players can dive in and take on Nemesis once again. To help keep the hype train pushing at full speed, Capcom is holding a special gameplay livestream later this afternoon.

The livestream will kick off at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT on both the Resident Evil Twitch and YouTube channels. It’s unclear what section of the game the livestream will showcase, but we’re definitely hoping to see more of Nemesis in action. Mr. X was by far one of the best parts of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and with Nemesis playing such a large role in the original Resident Evil 3, we’re excited to see how Capcom has recaptured this villain in the remake.

There’s plenty of content left for Capcom to show off when it comes to Resident Evil 3 Remake, and if the release is even half as good as last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, which managed to earn itself the Shacknews Best Graphics award of 2019, then we’re sure RE fans will be satisfied. RE2make was an absolutely stunning remake of the original game that fundamentally changed the entire experience, all while keeping the same tautness and suspense that made the original so good.

We’re excited to see what Capcom has to show off this afternoon, so make sure you tune in with us to experience the gameplay for yourself. Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on April 3, 2020, which means you only have a month or so left before you can dive right in and experience the next chapter of the Resident Evil series in a completely new form. For more info, be sure to check out our Resident Evil 3 Remake hub.