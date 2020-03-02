Baldur's Gate 3 release date Everything you need to know about the Baldur's Gate 3 release date.

We finally got our first look at Baldur’s Gate 3, the long-awaited return of the Baldur’s Gate series for classic RPG fans. While Larian Studios’ project is looking good, many people are trying to figure out what the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is. We can help. Here’s what we know.

Baldur’s 3 release date

If you’re excited about Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’ve got a while to wait. Sure, we got our first look at the game during Larian Studios’ PAX East broadcast, however the game still has a way to go. Even then, the developers have plans to launch in Early Access, like it has with previous titles like Divinity: Original Sin 2. There’s no official news on the upcoming RPG's release date, or even a narrow window for when we can expect it to hit early access.

When Baldur's Gate 3 releases, players will have plenty to do and see.

If you missed any of the action during Larian Studios’ PAX East livestream, you can check out the roundup of all the details right here on Shacknews. The gameplay showcased during the stream was fantastic, showcasing just how much of the 5E ruleset Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken into account. Everything from saving throws to death rolls, the game breathes and bleeds like a D&D campaign put together by the master storytellers at Larian Studios.

While the release date might be a bit in flux, we do know that Larian is planning to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to early access sometime in 2020, there just isn’t a clear set date yet. The developers have also assured fans that the early access version will contain plenty of content without having it all—as they want players to have something to do after full release, too.

We’ll be sure to update this article with more info as we grow closer to the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date. For more info, keep your eyes right here on Shacknews.