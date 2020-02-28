Interview: Learn to code with Disney Codeillusion This program looks to gamify education in teaching users coding skills.

Learning to code can be a daunting task. With so many variables and moving pieces, many struggle trying to grasp the skill. On that same note, it can also be hard for someone who understands coding to properly teach and convey their skills. This is where Disney Codeillusion comes in. Developed by Life is Tech, this program interweaves classic Disney stories with lessons on how to code.

Our own CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan caught up with Satoshi Miyagawa, the CEO of Life is Tech USA to learn more about the product. Codeillusion is done entirely online, and uses famous Disney characters as instructors. It’s already hard enough to retain attention and motivation when taking a class online. This issue is magnified when the subject is something as complex as coding. The team at Life is Tech is aware of this, and are using these Disney characters as a way to gamify the experience.

Codeillusion was initially launched in Japan two years ago. From the early days of developing this program, Disney has been a driving force behind its creation. In the interview above, Miyagawa tells the story of how his company was actually approached by Disney, after an executive attended their bootcamp. Following the success seen in Japan, it was Disney pushing for the program to be brought out west.

