Borderlands 3 comes to Steam March 13, PC crossplay with Epic Games Store PC players who have been waiting to play Borderlands 3 on Steam will finally be able to do so on March 13.

Borderlands 3 originally launched back in September of last year. Unfortunately, PC players found themselves staring down a PC exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store, resulting in a delay in the game’s Steam release. Now, though, the wait is almost over, and those waiting to play Borderlands 3 on Steam will be able to do so starting on March 13, 2020. Furthermore, Gearbox has confirmed that the Steam and EGS versions of the game will support crossplay between the two.

This is, of course, great news for those that have waited the almost six months since the game’s original release on the Epic Games Store and consoles. While PC players waiting for the Steam release have missed out on some special events, there is still plenty of content in the latest entry of Gearbox’s hit looter shooter series. In fact, we put together an in-depth Borderlands 3 guide that is chock full of great articles that can help you find Easter eggs and get your hands on some of the best guns in the game.

Borderlands 3 is finally coming to Steam on March 13.

It’s also really nice to hear that Gearbox will be supporting crossplay between the Epic Games Store version and the Steam version. This was another worry for many, as Steam sometimes doesn’t play nice with games on servers outside of their main infrastructure—we’ve seen issues between the Steam versions of games and the Microsoft Store versions of games in the past. It’s good that Gearbox is biting this in the bud right out of the gate, and we’re sure that other PC players are just as happy to hear that news as we are.

We’ll continue to keep our ear to the ground throughout the rest of PAX East 2020, which is taking place this weekend. You can tune into our PAX East 2020 hub for more info throughout the coming days.