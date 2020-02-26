Kefla is the next DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ The Saiyan fusion will be the next playable character in Bandai Namco's 2D fighter.

Initially released in early 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ has seen quite the success as an adaptation of one of pop culture’s most beloved properties. Pitting the characters from Dragon Ball in traditional 2D style battles, FighterZ has also risen to become a prominent Esport. Since its release, the developers have continued to expand on the roster by adding new characters through FighterZ Passes. It’s been announced that Kefla, the Saiyan fusion will be the latest character to join the fray.

First appearing in Dragon Ball Super, Kefla is a fusion between Kale and Caulifla. Hailing from Universe 6, this pair of friends fused by way of Potara. Bandai Namco Entertainment took to YouTube to announce the arrival of the new fighter with a brief cinematic and gameplay trailer. Once she becomes available, Kefla will be immediately accessible to players who have purchased FighterZ Pass 3.

The FighterZ Passes have been the primary model of monetization and DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ. After purchasing, players will receive a number of additional fighters along with their Z stamps and lobby avatars. To get Kefla (and 2-day early access to use her) players will need FighterZ Pass 3. They can also opt to purchase the character separately. Those who own the pass will gain access to Kefla when she drops on February 26 for Xbox One, PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. She will hit wide release on February 28.