Cyber Shadow gets new trailer, coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch Yacht Club Games' next adventure platformer received a new trailer during today's Yacht Club Games Presents, and we learned that it will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch in Fall 2020.

Cyber Shadow is the next big adventure from developer Yacht Club Games. We’ve seen quite a bit from the upcoming platformer, and while it’s definitely exciting to learn more, the studio shared even more great news during today’s Yacht Club Games Presents livestream. Fans not only received a new look at the game via a story trailer, but Yacht Club Games also confirmed that Cyber Shadow will make its way to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

It’s really exciting to see Cyber Shadow making the jump to Xbox Game Pass. Considering how good of a deal the subscription service has proved to be in the past, it’s a great way for developers to get their game out there to even more people. On top of that, we also received a release window for Cyber Shadow and Yacht Club Games is looking to release it sometime in the fall of 2020.

You can check out the story trailer for Cyber Shadow above. The presentation also brought news that the Switch version of the game will also support amiibo, with the Shovel Knight amiibo unlocking various costumes and color palettes for Shadow. There’s a lot to look forward to with Cyber Shadow—especially if you’re a fan of what Yacht Club Games has done in the past with the Shovel Knight series.

As it stands now, Cyber Shadow is set to release in the fall of this year on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. You can learn more about the upcoming adventure by checking out our Cyber Shadow hub. Also, make sure you head over to the official Yacht Club Games website for more info about the studio’s previous and upcoming projects. The studio has a lot of great stuff in the works, and we’re excited to see where its future projects take it.