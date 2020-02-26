Will Doom Eternal come to Nintendo Switch? Will the Doomslayer make the jump to the Nintendo Switch? If so, when can we expect to be able to dive in and play Doom Eternal on the Switch?

Doom Eternal is a few short weeks from release, and as March 20, 2020, comes closer, the hype train continues to gain speed. If you’re planning on picking up Doom Eternal, then you’ve probably already chosen your platform. For those rocking a Nintendo Switch, you might be wondering if Doom Eternal will come to the Switch. We’ve got the answers you’ve been longing for right here, so let’s dive in.

Will Doom Eternal come to Nintendo Switch?

Yes, it absolutely will. id Software surprised everyone when it released Doom (2016) on Nintendo’s hybrid home console, and as the studio prepares for the next chapter of the iconic series, we’re happy to say that Doom Eternal will release on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there’s no exact release date known just yet.

The port for the Switch is still being worked on and optimized, and it’s going to take a little bit longer in the oven before it’s ready for prime time. That being said, some sites like GameStop and Amazon have a release date of December 31, 2020, for the Nintendo Switch version. There’s no official info available from id Software to support this date, though, so take that with a grain of salt.

It’s still exciting to see the next chapter of the series coming to the Switch, though. We’ll keep a close eye on any future updates from the developers, and we’ll update this article as needed. For now, make sure you’re ready for the fight by checking out the latest Doom Eternal trailer.

