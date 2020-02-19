Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC video impressions

As the first hack and slash set within the Warhammer Fantasy world, Warhammer: Chaosbane had a lot to live up to. Fortunately for developer Eko Software, it hit all the right merits and then some. Now the team is back with a brand new DLC set within the game’s world called Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings. But is the Tomb Kings DLC worth the extra cash? Yes, yes, it is.

Picking up from where you left off in the original game, Tomb Kings takes players to the desolate lands of Nehekhara, where they’ll explore tombs and dungeons as they take on the forces of the Tomb Kings, an iconic group of enemies in the Warhammer universe. Throughout the DLC, players will be able to take on new enemies while they traverse new environments, adding more variety to the dungeons and areas that you embark off into.

Tomb Kings is a fantastic addition to the Chaosbane formula, bringing loads of new content that keeps on giving. If you were a fan of the original game when it released back in 2019, then Tomb Kings is definitely worth looking into. Much of the desert landscape in Tomb Kings gives off Egyptian vibes, and it all looks great when brought to life within the dungeon crawler.

Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC is exactly more of what you’d expect from Eko Software’s hack and slash RPG. So long as you don’t go into the game expecting any big changes, you’ll find more than enough here to love. You can check out the full impressions for the DLC in the video above, or even head back over to our original Warhammer: Chaosbane review from May of last year.

Warhammer: Chaosbane Tomb Kings DLC is available now for $9.99. Like the base version of the game, Tomb Kings offers split screen co-op, online co-op, and even online PVP. For more info head over to the official Steam page and be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on Youtube for more video reviews.