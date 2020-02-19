New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Interview: Keeping it retro and modern with Kingdom Games

How this local business is keeping retro gaming alive.
Donovan Erskine
1

With the industry fastly moving towards a more digital landscape, physical media is becoming less relevant. As a result of this, retro games have become harder than ever to get a hold of. Kingdom Games, a locally owned shop in Lakeport California is helping to preserve these titles by making them accessible and available. 

Our own Greg Burke caught up with Tony Pierce, the owner of Kingdom Games to talk about his shop. With brick and mortar game stores becoming a thing of the past, many gamers are turning to digital and online formats to acquire their games. This gets tricky when it comes to retro games, as players have no choice but to turn to third-party sellers online. This is a big draw for Kingdom Games. People can still walk into a physical store and get eyes on the product, rather than purchasing a used NES online and crossing their fingers that it actually works. 

Kingdom Games ran into this problem themselves when stocking up on inventory for their store. “Don’t buy used stuff online, it’s going to be broken”, pierce said. A large portion of Kingdom Games’ inventory comes from folks that come into the shop to sell their old games and hardware. Pierce knows that there is a lot of competition in the world of reselling, so Kingdom Games tries to over at least 20% more than their biggest competitors.

The interview above dives further into the business of retro games and preservation. If you’re interested in what Kingdom Games is doing, consider visiting their eBay store or Facebook page. Subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube for more exclusive interviews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola