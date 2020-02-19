Interview: Keeping it retro and modern with Kingdom Games How this local business is keeping retro gaming alive.

With the industry fastly moving towards a more digital landscape, physical media is becoming less relevant. As a result of this, retro games have become harder than ever to get a hold of. Kingdom Games, a locally owned shop in Lakeport California is helping to preserve these titles by making them accessible and available.

Our own Greg Burke caught up with Tony Pierce, the owner of Kingdom Games to talk about his shop. With brick and mortar game stores becoming a thing of the past, many gamers are turning to digital and online formats to acquire their games. This gets tricky when it comes to retro games, as players have no choice but to turn to third-party sellers online. This is a big draw for Kingdom Games. People can still walk into a physical store and get eyes on the product, rather than purchasing a used NES online and crossing their fingers that it actually works.

Kingdom Games ran into this problem themselves when stocking up on inventory for their store. “Don’t buy used stuff online, it’s going to be broken”, pierce said. A large portion of Kingdom Games’ inventory comes from folks that come into the shop to sell their old games and hardware. Pierce knows that there is a lot of competition in the world of reselling, so Kingdom Games tries to over at least 20% more than their biggest competitors.

The interview above dives further into the business of retro games and preservation. If you're interested in what Kingdom Games is doing, consider visiting their eBay store or Facebook page.