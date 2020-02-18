Terminal Polyaimourous - Borderlands 3 Everything you need to know to unlock the Terminal Polyaimourous SMG in Borderlands 3's Broken Hearts event.

Valentine’s day brought about a new special event for Borderlands 3 with the Broken Hearts event. Like previous events, players can dive in and unlock a variety of skins and even two new Legendary weapons for their trouble. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Terminal Polyaimourous, a Legendary Maliwan SMG.

Terminal Polyaimourous – Borderlands 3

Those looking to unlock the Termianl Polyaimourous will need to dive in and play Borderlands 3 before February 20, 2020, when the Broken Hearts event comes to an end. That means you have a very limited amount of time to complete the challenge required to unlock this Legendary weapon, so we’d suggest going ahead and getting started as quickly as possible.

Unlocking the Terminal Polyaimourous is actually fairly straightforward. Like the Halloween event, Borderlands 3’s Broken Hearts event causes various colored hearts to erupt out of enemies when you are fighting them. You’ll need to shoot these hearts to “break” them for Maurice, the game’s event handler. Once you’ve managed to break enough hearts for Maurice, you’ll be rewarded with a variety of rewards.

image credit: Borderlands 3 wiki

There are five levels available to the challenges in the Broken Hearts event, and the third level you can reach will unlock the Terminal Polyaimourous for use. You’ll need to break 50 hearts to acquire this Legendary weapon, so get out there and get started.

The best places to farm for hearts are going to be places filled to the brim with enemies. Try heading to areas on Eden-6 where there are a lot of enemies in one spot, as this will increase the chances of hearts spawning off of them, allowing you to tick off the requirements of this challenge much quicker.

Once you’ve managed to unlock the Terminal Polyaimourous, you can continue working on other challenges for the Broken Hearts event. For more help, you can also check out our guide on how to unlock the Wedding Invitation Legendary Sniper, or even head back over to our Borderlands 3 strategy guide.