Interview: Learn how to code with Endless A look at how a new program is introducing all ages to the world of coding.

There are a number of trades and skills useful to have in life. With the rapid growth of technology, many of these necessary skills lean towards electronics and development. Coding has become a great tool to have in your kit. With this in mind, Endless OS has designed a program in order to teach young children how to code.

In the interview above, our own Greg Burke spoke with Baris Karadogan and Ben Karnow about their new program. Titled Hack, this app is designed to teach kids (and adults) how to properly code in a way that’s simple and easy to understand. “We’re going to be living in a future where either you change the technology, or the technology changes you” Karadogan said. With everything going digital and online, the ability to code is becoming more and more valuable.

Getting started, coding can be quite the undertaking. It can be tedious and tricky to grasp, which can intimidate newcomers. This is at the forefront of issues being addressed with Endless. Endless presents this information in a simple, light-hearted fashion. The program uses games that show off different coding skills.

