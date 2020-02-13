Dragon Quest: Your Story is available to stream on Netflix now Settle in for a night of adventure with this new animated adventure that's finally hit Netflix in time for the long weekend.

Looking for something to watch on Netflix? Dragon Quest: Your Story is officially available for streaming on the platform, so look no more!

Dragon Quest: Your Story is a 3D CG movie that's part of the Dragon Quest mythos. It will follow the events of Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride, and will feature the very same artwork and character models you're likely used to from Akira Toriyama. The characters may look a bit different, but Toriyama's distinct art style is definitely here – you can see it in just about every single scene.

For a brief history lesson as far as the series goes, Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride took place over 30 years of the main character's life and followed his birth all the way through when he gets married and has a family. It's also the first Dragon Quest game to utilize the monster collecting mechanic that the Dragon Quest series has utilized in other games, as well as the one that influenced titles like Pokemon and Digimon.

It looks like the trailer pulls from other parts of Dragon Quest mythology as well, but given that the trailer is in Japanese, we don't know as much as we could about the movie. Hopefully an English version is in the works so we have a bit more insight into what's going on.

You do get a look at the adorable blue slimes that everyone knows and loves from the Dragoon Quest series, though, and that translates well in all languages. The movie is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters later this year in August, though there's no word on a potential English debut just yet. Hopefully we don't get left out of one.