Resident Evil Resistance adds two new maps and Mastermind characters The Abandoned Park and Casino look like exciting new additions for Survivors, and new Masterminds seem like devious puppeteers ready to mess with players.

Resident Evil Resistance, the multiplayer portion of Resident Evil 3, just got two new maps as well as Mastermind characters revealed for the game via the PlayStation Blog.

There's a swath of new details about the game, including the maps' backstories, why the Masterminds were chosen, and more, all enticing tidbits for anyone looking forward to digging into the latest Resident Evil debut.

In terms of Resident Evil Resistance maps, you'll be able to check out the new Abandoned Park and Casino maps, both of which look like exciting places to, well, survive. Abandoned Park is a horror-themed park found on the outskirts of Raccoon City. It was quickly left empty when zombies began running around, as you might imagine – all except for monsters, that is.

The Casino is exactly what it sounds like, and it's riddled with plenty of slot machines and chips everywhere, telling a scary tale about how everyone dropped what they were doing when the outbreak happened.

The new Masterminds, who will stop at nothing to ensure the Survivors (you and your friends, when you play) can't make a grand escape. One is Alex Wesker, who you may recognize from Resident Evil Revelations 2. Alex is a fan of psychological horror and cruel experiments, many of which she'll put Survivors through when she's facing off several at once.

"Considering the way Alex is portrayed in-lore and in Resident Evil Revelations 2, it only made sense to include her as a Mastermind," Resident Evil Resistance and Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano said of adding the character. "She was the first character we thought of when coming up with Masterminds. In fact, in Revelations 2, she conducted her own experiments where she taunted her subjects over loudspeakers in a similar vein to the Masterminds in Resistance, making her a perfect fit." Alex utilizes a powerful bioweapon named Yateveo to terrorize Survivors.

"You’ve got a few plant-based enemies in the Resident Evil series. Plant 42, Ivy, and the Huge Plant from the Outbreak games, for example. Yateveo doesn’t take direct influence from any of them – or maybe it indirectly does from all of them – but we thought it would be interesting to have a Mastermind use a creature that’s fixed in one spot. This could add a layer of strategy to how Masterminds could play," said Fabiano.

The other new Mastermind if Ozwell E. Spencer, one of the founders of Umbrella Corporation.

"Ozwell has been a shadowy antagonist throughout most of the Resident Evil series, so we thought it would be fun to bring the father of all bioweapons and Umbrella itself to the forefront," said Fabiano. "We didn’t really see him before Resident Evil 5, and this gave us a chance to have some fun and make him a playable character – even if he’s only playable via the Mastermind’s cameras.” And he'll be using special tech to get the job done, too.

"Spencer is the type of Mastermind who is always lurking in the shadows, and letting others do his dirty work. We decided that instead of directly controlling a bioweapon as his signature skill, we wanted to do something a bit more indirect. Since a big part of his toolkit focuses on ways to delay and redirect Survivors as well as reduce their remaining time, we thought the Disintegration Field would be perfect for him."

Can't wait to try it all out? Resident Evil 3, along with Resident Evil Resistance, is hitting consoles on April 3, 2020.