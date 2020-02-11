Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 11 livestream here Find out what's next for Samsung by tuning in to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 22 livestream right here.

Samsung fans have a bit to look forward to today as Samsung is set to go over the company’s future plans during the February 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be livestreamed around the world. We’re not 100% certain what all the event will cover, but we do know that the Galaxy Z Flip has been getting some attention since it was revealed during the Oscars. If you want to tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked February 11 livestream, then you can do it right here.

Those looking to tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked livestream will be able to do so starting at 11 AM PST. The event will kick off at that time, and Samsung will go over all that they have coming. You can tune into the livestream directly on the Samsung website. You can also tune in directly via YouTube.

We're pretty sure that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will make an appearance, and the promo video for the upcoming event even seems to allude to that being a centerpiece of the event, with the video promo for the Unpacked event blocking out the A's in Galaxy with two square boxes.

We suspect that we’ll probably see something about the new line of Galaxy phones as well. Surprisingly, it's rumored that Samsung is going to take its flagship lineup from the Galaxy S10 (last year's device) all the way up to the S20, skipping 11-19 entirely. Of course, we'll have to wait to see what the official name is during the Unpacked event when it kicks off this afternoon.

It also stands to reason we’ll hear more about future Samsung tablets, so none of that is confirmed just yet. If you want, click the link above to be redirected to the livestream page. Again, the festivities will kick off at 11 AM PST. That’s 2 PM ET, for those not located on the west coast. You can also check out the latest Samsung news by heading over to our Samsung topic.