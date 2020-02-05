Pokemon Day brings new Gigantamax Toxtricity to Sword and Shield Pokemon Day, as it turns out, is an awesome day for Pokemon fans everywhere, as there's even a new Gigantamax monster in store.

Pokemon Day is a day of celebration for eager players around the world, and like in Pokemon Go, there are plenty of in-game rewards going around.

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans can check out a new Mythical Pokemon in the games, with details forthcoming on Pokemon Day, which is slated for February 27.

Additionally, a new Gigantamax Pokemon was discovered that was just announced today: Toxtricity. The new Gigantamax-capable monster is an Electric/Poison type with the abilities Punk Rock, Plus, and Minus. Its official descriptions reads as such:

"Electric-type moves used by Gigantamax Toxtricity will change to G-Max Stun Shock. G-Max Stun Shock not only deals damage but also poisons or paralyzes all opponents."

There are a few online competitions going on at the moment in-game, which players can participate in by linking their Nintendo Account to their Pokemon Trainer Club account in a bid to earn Championship Points.

If you haven't yet played Pokemon Sword and Shield, our own Donovan Erskine reviewed it and awarded it an 8 out of 10:

"Pokemon Sword and Shield are a great first step for the mainline titles on Nintendo Switch. Game Freak follows the tried and true formula of the series while ushering in inventive new ideas to elevate the player experience. Quality of life improvements make these entries the most accessible and palatable in the saga. The Wild Area is home to countless hours of ways to explore and interact with the Pokemon world like never before. Performance issues and lazy tropes hold them back from being excellent, but Pokemon Sword and Shield are a strong step in the right direction for franchises latest generation."