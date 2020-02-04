New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nvidia GeForce Now launches today with $4.99 a month Founders tier

Nvidia's cloud gaming system is now available at a fairly low monthly price. Act fast, cause it won't last forever.
Josh Hawkins
12

Those looking for a new game streaming service will be happy to know that Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming system is finally available. The service has been in beta for a good couple of years now, but it looks like the folks at Nvidia are finally ready to bring more people in, and the waiting list is finally gone.

If you’re interested in signing up for the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, then you can do so for just $4.99 during a special introductory event. Nvidia hasn’t said when the price will jump, but they have verified that the $4.99 price tag will grow a bit sometime after launch. For now, though, it’s a cheaper way to enjoy PC games through the cloud than other platforms like Stadia, and it won't require you to buy special versions of the games you already own. Unlike Google Stadia, GeForce Now will pull from your Steam and Epic Game Store accounts, giving you access to the games you already own without any extra fluff.

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now will feature over 1,000 games for users to play, each of which will allow access to RTX-based graphics. It’s a heck of a deal, to be honest, especially when you hold it up against Stadia’s various plans. The only thing that’s really left to see is just how well the service works. Will it be one of those hit and miss things like Google Stadia has been or has Nvidia managed to iron out the kinks over the past several years and release a fully working product?

If you’d like, you can also try Nvidia GeForce Now with the free tier, which gives you 1-hour session lengths and standard access to games. Those who purchase the Founders tier at $4.99, however will get RTX access, extended session lengths, priority access, and a free 90-day introductory period.

You can learn more about Nvidia GeForce Now by heading over to the official website. Considering the price difference between GeForce Now and Stadia, it will be interesting to see how Google answers the competition, and if we see any price changes in the future.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    February 4, 2020 10:15 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Nvidia GeForce Now launches today with $4.99 a month Founders tier

    wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      February 4, 2020 10:19 AM

      I'm confused - would this allow me to stream RTX-capable games over the cloud with a Geforce card that is not RTX capable (a GTX 970 in my case)?

      wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
        February 4, 2020 10:22 AM

        Looks like you can - from another article: The other perk of GeForce Now premium membership is access to RTX graphics toggles in supported games. At launch, GeForce Now supports only three games in RTX mode: Metro Exodus, Deliver Us The Moon, and Wolfenstein Youngblood. In good news, at least, these games can all have their settings cranked to maximum on GeForce Now (including "high" or "maximum" settings on demanding ray tracing toggles) and run at average rates exceeding 60fps, at least according to our cursory benchmarks over this past weekend. Boot these games via GeForce Now in the free tier, on the other hand, and they'll be loaded on a server without RTX support—and thus won't have any RTX-specific toggles in their options menus.

        node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          February 4, 2020 10:24 AM

          Aw damn, no poking RTX on the free tier for me! Especially since my Metro Exodus is on GamePass, not Steam. They should let the free tier at least play Quake 2 RTX - lower performance impact and still a great showcase.

          wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
            February 4, 2020 10:25 AM

            With 2080ti’s still going at full price (as speculated) through September, it makes sense for me to stretch my GTX 970 with a $5/mo RTX option for future titles I’ll purchase like Doom Eternal...........I think I’m in.

            ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              February 4, 2020 10:45 AM

              That's actually a really smart idea!

            node legacy 10 years mercury mega
              February 4, 2020 10:48 AM

              I'm sure it's just an intro price but... yeah that's an entirely reasonable amount of cash to get games running on shitty laptops or even desktops without RTX.

              node legacy 10 years mercury mega
                February 4, 2020 10:56 AM

                Ooookay, I'm trying Destiny 2 on my MacBook on the free tier and this is quite impressive. It's on work wifi though, I'll try ethernet at home.

    Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      February 4, 2020 10:21 AM

      Huh. Interesting.

    FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      February 4, 2020 10:25 AM

      It’d say RIP stadia but sounds like that’s been already the case.

      This is the best deal so far and even then I’m not sure I need it

      node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        February 4, 2020 10:32 AM

        I can see myself using this on my work MacBook to play PC games at my GF’s place.

    Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      February 4, 2020 11:32 AM

      Owned Stadia, so owned.

