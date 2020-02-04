New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & Review: Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men

Greg showcases the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men line of figurines which include the likes of Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine.
Greg Burke
6

X-Men is a franchise that doesn’t see enough love these days. Whether it’s movies not releasing to mass appeal or not enough attention from video games, X-Men takes a backseat to the Avengers. But that doesn’t stop us here at Shacknews from loving them. We got to show off our fierce passion for the series with an incredible unboxing and review of the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men. Please check it out below!

Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurines

There are quite a few items in the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurine collection. We had the opportunity to check out Jubilee, Gambit, Beast, Nightcrawler, Professor Xavier, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and of course, Wolverine. Unfortunately, there were just a couple that were too difficult to acquire – but we’ve got all the good ones covered.

Right from the get go the attention to detail in these pieces is rather incredible. Each figurine comes with several points of articulation, which is a rarity among action figures these days. For instance, Gambit comes with his iconic staff, an alternative hand flinging out kinetically charged cards, and even a single card bursting with kinetic energy. With these equipped, he can then be posed however you want!

While Gambit doesn’t have swappable heads, the likes of Wolverine comes with three to choose from. There is one with his teeth bared, teeth gritted together, and even one without the mask. Speaking of which, the entire costume is immediately recognizable as the iconic black and yellow armor from his original release. He even comes with swappable fists so you can choose between bone claws or adamantium.

There’s a lot to love about the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurines. From the iconic old-school costumes to the several points of articulation, these are perfect for collectors. For more unboxing videos, be sure to check out the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as the GamerHubTV YouTube channel!

Video Production

Greg is the head of Video Production for Shacknews. If you've ever enjoyed a video on Gamerhub.tv, it was most likely edited by him. Follow him on Twitter @GregBurke85

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 4, 2020 6:00 AM

    Greg Burke posted a new article, Unboxing & Review: Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 4, 2020 6:07 AM

      I had a difficult time tracking down the Jubilee figure in November. She was never very popular, but I always liked her.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 4, 2020 6:24 AM

        Unpopular female characters in toy lines almost always become scalper gold. They are always short packed in cases making them harder to find in normal distribution.

        • fleabug legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 4, 2020 6:32 AM

          I went to the two largest comic book stores in town, and actually could not find a single piece of merch with her in it at all.

          There was a small random keychain loot box thing with a random chance to get her, but that was about it.

          I ended up ordering the Legends figure online from Walmart of all places.

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            February 4, 2020 6:58 AM

            That's because they are all on ebay.

            • fleabug legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 4, 2020 7:01 AM

              :)

              Also with this particular edition they included the biggest part of the Caliban add in figure, the torso, with Jubilee, so most likely the only reason anyone is buying her is to get that piece or to hoard both.

              I just wanted her, it was actually a birthday present for my mom, and I told her to hang on to the Caliban piece because it's likely to be in demand in the future.

