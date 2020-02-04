Unboxing & Review: Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men Greg showcases the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men line of figurines which include the likes of Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine.

X-Men is a franchise that doesn’t see enough love these days. Whether it’s movies not releasing to mass appeal or not enough attention from video games, X-Men takes a backseat to the Avengers. But that doesn’t stop us here at Shacknews from loving them. We got to show off our fierce passion for the series with an incredible unboxing and review of the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men. Please check it out below!

Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurines

There are quite a few items in the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurine collection. We had the opportunity to check out Jubilee, Gambit, Beast, Nightcrawler, Professor Xavier, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and of course, Wolverine. Unfortunately, there were just a couple that were too difficult to acquire – but we’ve got all the good ones covered.

Right from the get go the attention to detail in these pieces is rather incredible. Each figurine comes with several points of articulation, which is a rarity among action figures these days. For instance, Gambit comes with his iconic staff, an alternative hand flinging out kinetically charged cards, and even a single card bursting with kinetic energy. With these equipped, he can then be posed however you want!

While Gambit doesn’t have swappable heads, the likes of Wolverine comes with three to choose from. There is one with his teeth bared, teeth gritted together, and even one without the mask. Speaking of which, the entire costume is immediately recognizable as the iconic black and yellow armor from his original release. He even comes with swappable fists so you can choose between bone claws or adamantium.

There’s a lot to love about the Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men figurines. From the iconic old-school costumes to the several points of articulation, these are perfect for collectors. For more unboxing videos, be sure to check out the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as the GamerHubTV YouTube channel!