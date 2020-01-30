Late Night Army: Rocket League with Blake - Y u throw chip? 1v1 me, bro.

The Late Night Army show returns with a special presentation of Rocket League. Blake Morse and I are going to throw down in video game rocket car soccer. Please take a look.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.