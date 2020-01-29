Mario Kart Tour preps for Valentine's Day with Baby Peach as Cupid Baby Peach is transformed into a cherub just in time for the most romantic day of the year, and you'll love her new look.

Mario Kart Tour is going along swimmingly, with a brand new addition to the game just in time for Valentine's Day.

It's almost February, just in case you haven't been paying attention, and that means it's time for these types of fun extras to start making their way into games. Case in point: the game is headed back to Paris for an exploration of the City of Love as well as a new character – technically.

We're talking Baby Peach, who's already in Mario Kart Tour, but this time she gets her own special Cherub Baby Peach costume, which gives her a bow, heart-shaped arrow, and wings to make her look like one of the cutest little goddesses of love ever – save for, y'know, Venus.

A Pink Shy Guy joins Peach as well, in addition to Pastry Chef Shy Guy and Vacation Peach with this new update. The tracks included will cycle through Koopa Troopa Beach, Toad Circuit, and Choco Island 2. And with the return to Paris, the Paris Promenade track is back as well. Don't worry, there will be plenty to do.

Mario Kart Tour is available as a free download right now on iOS and Android, so you can jump in and get racing right away.

"What better course to represent the Valentine's Tour than Paris? The city of love is back for even more heated races on the promenade," wrote the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account. Will you be jumping in to check out the new character looks and the return to Paris for the romantic holiday? Let us know in the comments below.