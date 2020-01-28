Stylish deckbuilder Gordian Quest coming to PC in Q1 2020 Get ready to go on a brand new adventure in March with this slick new deckbuilding game with permadeath, romance options, and more.

If you've been looking for a new deck building game to sink your teeth into, you might want to consider Gordian Quest.

Gordian Quest finds travelers journeying through a land wracked with evil and monsters (as you do) in an effort to thwart a curse that's been placed on the area. You'll have to bring together a ragtag bunch of heroes to complete missions and create special bonds between them, all the while training and learning to work together.

Players can choose the attributes they want to give their heroes, all with unique play styles and class skills. That's where all the deckbuilding specifics come into play. You'll have to assign special cards to use across each new turn and strategically place the team to maximize their unique abilities.

Each hero has access to their own different abilities, which are assigned by way of cards to decks. Equipment can be crafted, and there are multiple difficulty levels, including a special hardcore mode that includes permadeath.

There's a wide variety of different features and content planned for the full version as well, such as a relationship system, additional heroes, new adventures split up into Acts, carryover rewards, PvP, and an Endless mode to keep the game going as long as you want it to.

Gordian Quest is heading to Steam Early Access and will be available starting Q1 2020, so you have plenty of time to bone up on your deckbuilding prowess between now and then. Be sure to drop by the comments and let us know if this is an adventure you plan on taking.