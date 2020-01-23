Late Night Army: Shmalo Reach on PC
Shmalo is a video game that I will stream tonight, but I may also stream something else.
Tonight on Late Night Army, I am playing... a video game. Let's start with Reach on PC.
Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.
